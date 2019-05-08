Man kills sister, brother-in-law for ‘honour’

A man and a woman were allegedly killed for honour in Jumma Goth and Badal Goth in Malir. The deceased were identified as 30-year-old Nisar, son of Muhammad Hassan, and 20-year-old Shahnaz, daughter of Karim Buksh.

Their bodies were shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. According to al-Falah SHO Ghulam Nabi Afridi, the female victim was a sister-in-law of the male victim. Quoting initial investigations, the SHO said a suspect, Noor Muhammad Khan, had killed both of them apparently in the name of honour.

SHO Afridi maintained that the suspect was an elder brother of the female victim while the male victim was the husband of his elder sister. The police claimed to have arrested the suspect and seized a pistol and a sharp material used in the double murder from the suspect’s possession.

Police officials said the suspect confessed to the crime, saying that he killed his younger sister and elder sister’s husband for ‘honour’. The suspect allegedly admitted that he first killed his brother-in-law with the help of the sharp weapon while the victim was sitting at a teashop in Jumma Goth in Malir.

He afterwards went to his home in Badal Goth where he shot and killed his younger sister. The SHO said the suspect believed that both the victims were in a relation with each other and he made a plan to kill both of them about five days ago. To carry out his plan, he bought the pistol from an unidentified man of Afghan origin at a cost of Rs7000.

Quoting the woman’s family, police officials said the suspect was a step-brother of the deceased woman. Cases have been registered against him while further investigations are under way.