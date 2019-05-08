Bilawal should not worry about IMF deal: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday advised Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to sever links with corruption for becoming a true heir of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Commenting on the media talk of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, she said Bilawal must not worry about agreements with International Monetary Fund (IMF) and should better concentrate on answering the financial embezzlement, corruption of Sindh government and loot and plunder of the provincial exchequer. Why Bilawal had not gone to interior Sindh to inquire about the health of the individuals and their families infected by HIV virus, she asked.

The SAPM said the people who got billions of rupees from the federation and subsequently devoured the entire amount, why they were blaming the federation. The money recovered in the bulk from boat launches and homes belonged to the nation and the plunderers would have to return the looted money.

About Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's comments on Chairman Public Accounts Committee, she said both Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) always remained in search of opportunity to cheat each other.

She said Bilawal should confirm the veracity of the fact that joint account with notorious model Ayyan Ali was a mere coincidence.

She wondered the party, which plunged the people of Sindh just to serve their vested interests in the quagmire of hunger, disease and unemployment, was raising undue hue and cry over non issues.

She said the nation was expecting new initiatives and innovative thinking from Bilawal, but unfortunately he too dedicated himself on defending the corruption.

She said the government could not close the doors of opportunities for capable and intelligent Pakistanis as the new Pakistan was led by Prime Minister Imran, acknowledging their talent and expertise.