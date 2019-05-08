close
Thu May 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 9, 2019

Shadab’s medical check-up next week

Sports

LAHORE: Pakistan leg spinner Shadab Khan will undergo a medical check-up next week at National Cricket Academy (NCA) Lahore, a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official informed on Wednesday.

The medical panel of NCA will conduct a medical check-up which includes his blood test and other tests to observe his condition. The medical panel will make a report on Shadab’s health and present it to the team management which will decide his future.

The right-arm leg-spinner already has taken the rest for four weeks after returning from London. He was diagnosed with Hepatitis C Virus in a blood test conducted by the PCB ahead of the mega cricketing event. The virus forced him to get rest during the ODI series against England.

Shadab has been included in Pakistan’s 15-member provisional World Cup squad but his participation highly depends on his fitness and health condition.

