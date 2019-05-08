Mercury crosses 41°C in City

LAHORE: Hot and dry weather was reported in the City as mercury crossed 41°C here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in South Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Kalat, Sargodha, Rawalpindi Divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during evening/night. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and Bahawalnagar where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore, it was 41.6°C and minimum was 24.5°C.