close
Thu May 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 9, 2019

Mercury crosses 41°C in City

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 9, 2019

LAHORE: Hot and dry weather was reported in the City as mercury crossed 41°C here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in South Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Kalat, Sargodha, Rawalpindi Divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during evening/night. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and Bahawalnagar where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore, it was 41.6°C and minimum was 24.5°C.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore