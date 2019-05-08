Terrorism cannot dampen nation’s spirit, says Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar while condemning the suicide attack outside Dada Darbar said terrorists are cowards and enemies of Islam.

He visited Mayo Hospital, Lahore, to inquire after the injured on Wednesday. The Punjab governor said terrorist activities in the holy month of Ramzan were coward acts and terrorism could not dampen the nation's spirit.

He appreciated the services of doctors and support staff on duty in the hospital and said that nation was united against terrorism. He paid tribute to the personnel who were targeted while performing their duties. He also extended condolences to the bereaved families.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that people of Pakistan and forces had decided to fight terrorism. “We will not let the enemies to succeed in their heinous conspiracies against peace in Pakistan,” he added. He said every possible support to the injured and the families of victims was being provided.