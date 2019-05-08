close
Thu May 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 9, 2019

Terrorism cannot dampen nation’s spirit, says Sarwar

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 9, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar while condemning the suicide attack outside Dada Darbar said terrorists are cowards and enemies of Islam.

He visited Mayo Hospital, Lahore, to inquire after the injured on Wednesday. The Punjab governor said terrorist activities in the holy month of Ramzan were coward acts and terrorism could not dampen the nation's spirit.

He appreciated the services of doctors and support staff on duty in the hospital and said that nation was united against terrorism. He paid tribute to the personnel who were targeted while performing their duties. He also extended condolences to the bereaved families.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that people of Pakistan and forces had decided to fight terrorism. “We will not let the enemies to succeed in their heinous conspiracies against peace in Pakistan,” he added. He said every possible support to the injured and the families of victims was being provided.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore