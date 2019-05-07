After HIV epidemic, polio case also reported from Larkana

KARACHI: While Larkana is already reeling from HIV epidemic, a three-year old girl was tested positive for polio in Taluka Dokri of Larkana, health officials confirmed on Tuesday, adding the total polio case count in Sindh in 2019 is now two with one case from Karachi and another from Larkana.

“It is highly unfortunate to announce that a polio case was reported from Larkana where a 38-month old girl, Fiza Nizamuddin has tested positive for polio”, said Umar Farooq Bullo, Coordinator for Emergency Operation Center (EOC) for Polio Eradication in Sindh.

"The child was vaccinated but was low on immunity and malnourished, that make repeated vaccination of OPV mandatory. Further investigation into the case is underway" ECO Sindh Coordinator, Umar Farooq Bullo said.

Larkana is already facing a health emergency as dozens of children have been tested positive during the last 12 days and the recent emergence of a polio case would further aggravate the situation. Sindh health department said following emergence of scores of HIV positive cases and recent polio case, they have decided to screen the entire population of all the infectious diseases including HIV, Hepatitis B and C, Tuberculosis, and several other infectious diseases.