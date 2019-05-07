close
Wed May 08, 2019
May 8, 2019

Fake accounts case: NAB summons Zardari tomorrow

Top Story

 
May 8, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari in the fake accounts case tomorrow.

Geo News has learnt that the NAB has prepared another reference in the fake accounts case and summoned the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman for questioning.The NAB has alleged that a company had entered a contract for water supply from the Special Initiative Department of Sindh but no work was done on the project. It alleges that these funds were used to meet the expenses of Naudero House instead.

The NAB officials allege that the company was the front company to Park Lane Estate which led to a loss of Rs60 million to the national exchequer. A reference has also been filed against former secretary Special Initiative Department Ejaz Ahmed Khan and others.Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur are accused in the fake accounts case and have been granted interim bail till May 9.

