tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: Punjab government's e-library Toba Tek Singh Tuesday organised an orientation session for 1st year students of different colleges. Students were given introduction about provisions of e-library including e-resources particularly e-learn programme. Keeping in view their coming annual BISE examination, a motivational lecture was also arranged for them to encourage students regarding developing better study habits and stress management during exams.
