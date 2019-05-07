NAB takes notice of illegal postings in Sindh LG Dept

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has taken cognizance of illegal posting of candidates — holding diplomas and B-Tech degrees — to upper grade positions reserved for engineers in the Sindh Local Government Department, especially in the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) and all the six District Municipal Corporations (DMCs). The posting of candidates holding diplomas and B-Tech degrees as executive engineers, superintending engineers and chief engineers of grades 18, 19 and 20 is against the Sindh Government Service rules and Pakistan Engineering Council rules.

Such postings have also been declared illegal by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. According to the official documents accessed to by The News, the NAB Karachi issued a notice to secretary Sindh Local Government Department asking him to provide the details of all the employees appointed in the engineering cadre, having qualification of diploma and B-Tech in all DMCs and KMC along with the record of their postings of last five years.

Sources in the Sindh LG department informed The News that around 50 officials posted to upper grades positions reserved only for engineers possessed diplomas and B-Tech degrees. The department was directed to provide the whole record through to Muhammad Rizwan, head of Combined Investigation Team (CIT). A spokesman for the NAB Sindh told The News that inquiry was under way and details could be shared only after completion of inquiry.