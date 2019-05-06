Empty stadium awaits Greek Cup final after fan ban

ATHENS: AEK Athens and PAOK Thessaloniki will contest Saturday’s Greek Cup final in front of a handful of supporters in an bid to stop fan violence, the government announced on Monday. Deputy Minister of Sports Giorgos Vassiliadis said that each team will be allowed to invite up to 500 people to the final, which is being held at Athen’s Olympic Stadium, as authorities were unable to ensure fan safety. PAOK beat AEK to the last two Greek Cups but both finals were marred by fighting between the two sets of supporters and police. Vassiliadis said that the police and the Permanent Commission Against Violence had expressed fears that clashes would break out between supporters of the teams, with possible provocation from third parties.