close
Tue May 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 7, 2019

Suspect in disabled girl assault case held

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 7, 2019

MANSEHRA: A man allegedly sexually assaulted a disabled girl in the absence of her family on Monday. “We have arrested a man who had sexually assaulted a 10-year-old disabled girl and the victim has been hospitalised,” Arif Javed, the superintendent of police (investigation), told reporters. A family living in Jalalabad had gone shopping, leaving the disabled girl at home. Mohammad Arif, a labourer who was whitewashing at their house, sexually assaulted the girl and fled the scene.

The family took the victim to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital after she fell unconscious. The police arrested the suspect as the family registered the FIR. Sources in the police said that the medical report had also confirmed that the victim had been sexually assaulted.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar