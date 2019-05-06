Suspect in disabled girl assault case held

MANSEHRA: A man allegedly sexually assaulted a disabled girl in the absence of her family on Monday. “We have arrested a man who had sexually assaulted a 10-year-old disabled girl and the victim has been hospitalised,” Arif Javed, the superintendent of police (investigation), told reporters. A family living in Jalalabad had gone shopping, leaving the disabled girl at home. Mohammad Arif, a labourer who was whitewashing at their house, sexually assaulted the girl and fled the scene.

The family took the victim to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital after she fell unconscious. The police arrested the suspect as the family registered the FIR. Sources in the police said that the medical report had also confirmed that the victim had been sexually assaulted.