Federal team, UN agencies conducting situational analysis

Islamabad: The federal government, in liaison with UN agencies, is conducting a thorough situational analysis and will soon recommend short- and long-term recommendations as countermeasures for the HIV and AIDS outbreak in Sindh’s Larkana district.

Special Advisor on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza has directed officials in his Ministry to provide all-out emergency support to Sindh Health Department. “Although the issue is being addressed by the Sindh Health Department as per its mandate, the federal government is there to provide technical support to arrest further spread of the disease,” Dr. Zafar Mirza said in a statement. Steps are being taken to investigate the outbreak and to take necessary remedial measures, he added.

The National AIDS Control Programme, along with the Sindh health officials, have started investigating the HIV outbreak and are planning an effective preventive and control response. A federal team, along with Sindh officials, are conducting screening of people in affected areas. More than 4,100 people have been screened till date for HIV and a total of 157 positive cases have been identified. Of these, 127 were children and 30 were adults. The children tested positive for HIV were between the ages of four months and eight years. Sixty-six HIV positive patients have been registered with ART (AIDS Treatment Centre) in Larkana to receive treatment whereas the federal government will ensure provision of supplies for treatment of these cases.

Spouses of HIV positive adults and parents of HIV positive children are also been screened. A Pediatric AIDS Treatment Centre has also been established in Larkana to provide treatment facilities for children with HIV. The National AIDS Control Programme is providing necessary medicines to the centre. The Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority has sealed two blood banks and has issued warnings to three more for non-adherence to safe blood practices out of the 10 blood banks in Larkana to prevent further spread of the disease.

The Health Ministry has extended complete assistance in mitigation efforts such as continuous supply of HIV Testing Kits and medicines. On the request of the provincial health department, the Ministry has provided 3,000 testing kits for HIV screening in Larkana. The Ministry will also ensure that sufficient ARV drugs are available to cater to the need of all newly-diagnosed cases. Additionally, the ministry is ensuring assistance in specialised HIV investigations like CD4 (Lymphocyte) count and viral load testing.