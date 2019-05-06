Alhamra chalks out Ramazan events

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan chaired a meeting to reviewing religious and spiritual programmes which will be arranged in Ramazan at the platform of the Lahore Arts Council. He directed participants in the meeting that all possible resources should be utilised to make the “Ramzan programme’’ a success. He said. “Ramazan is a special month to pay thanks to Allah for blessings. A seminar on the topic of Ramazan, Mehfil-e-Sama, Mehfil-e-Naat, calligrapher exhibition and workshop will be held.

Muslims believe that their good actions bring a greater reward than any other time of the year, because this month is blessed, therefore, religious programmes will be arranged at the platform of Alhamra Arts Council. —Correspondent