CM launches Sehat Insaf Card scheme in Attock

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the PTI government has launched Sehat Insaf Card scheme in Attock, adding that he has visited this place for the first time.

The chief minister said he is thankful to Allah for providing him an opportunity for serving the downtrodden people of the country. He said Sehat Insaf Card under Sehat Sahulat Programme is a landmark project of the government. He said every card holder and his family could get free medical treatment in private hospitals. The previous governments did not initiate any such scheme for the poor; now a card holder can get free treatment up to Rs 720,000, in case of any serious disease the amount can be increased, he added. The chief minister was addressing a ceremony arranged on the launching of Sehat Insaf Card scheme in Attock Sunday. He distributed Sehat cards among the deserving people. He said seven million families and 35 million people would benefit from the scheme in the province.

He said the scheme has been launched in 18 districts of Punjab including Attock. He said 111,000 families of Attock would benefit from the scheme and those who could not afford treatment would not be deprived of quality healthcare facilities. He said the PTI government believes in equal progress of small and big cities and it would bring less developed areas on a par with developed cities. He said the PTI government is paying special attention to the development of Pothohar region and the government would provide Rs157 billion for 474 projects of Rawalpindi Division while 435 projects are ongoing. He said Rs4.12 billion is being spent on 90 development projects in Attock. He said special attention is being paid to other health projects besides Sehat Insaf Card. A 200-bed mother and child hospital would also be built along with a nursing college and this project is being included in the coming budget.

Similarly, maintenance and repair projects in DHQ hospital Attock and tehsil headquarters hospitals in Hazro, Fateh Jang, Hassanabdal, Jhand, Pindi Gheb are being completed and medical equipment are being provided for better healthcare facilities. He said basic health unit would be upgraded to rural health centre in Hazro. The chief minister also announced construction and repair of Fateh Jang to Pindi Gheb road. He also announced construction and repair of Basaal to Pindi Gheb road. He said the government would also construct and repair inner roads of district Attock and the projects would be included in the coming fiscal year. He said the provincial cabinet has approved for upgrading Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology to Cardiac and Vascular Diseases Centre whereas land record centres would be built in Attock. —HO