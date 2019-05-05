Security guard murdered

FAISALABAD: A security guard was killed by his colleague in the area of Ghulam Muhammadabad police station.

Abdur Razzaq of Lakki Marwat was a security guard at a godown situated at Qaim Sain Road. His colleague Abbas of Ghulam Muhammadabad allegedly shot him dead after an altercation over a minor dispute. Police are investigating.

Traffic plan for Ramazan Bazaars: The City Traffic Police (CTP) have released a traffic plan for Sasta Ramazan Bazaars set up at various parts of the district to facilitate the people during the month of Ramazan.

A CTP spokesman said that 45 traffic wardens and 13 sector in-charges had been deputed to ensure traffic plan for Ramazan Bazaars whereas four DSPs would monitor the entire process. He said that parking areas had also been marked for visitors of Ramazan Bazaars so that smooth flow of vehicular traffic could be ensured.

Responding to a question, the CTO spokesman told that the traffic police would perform duties in two shifts around Sasta Ramazan Bazaars. However, the people and road users can call on traffic helpline 1915 in case of any emergency or guidance, he added.

Girl kidnapped in Gojra

TOBA TEK SINGH: A girl was kidnapped in Gojra on Sunday. According to police, the sister of Waseem of Ahmad Park was alone at home when accused Shafiq and his accomplices abducted her.

GAS BLAST INJURES TWO WOMEN: A gas blast injured two women at Chak 330/JB, Seowal. According to police, the blast occurred due to gas leak when a woman set fire to an oven in the kitchen. As a result, Fahmeeda Ayaz, 37 and Tahira Nadeem, 40, sustained burn injuries and were shifted to the DHQ hospital. However, the doctors referred them to Faisalabad Allied Hospital. They suffered burn injuries over more than 50 percent of their bodies.

DIES IN ACCIDENT: A child died in a road accident on Sunday. According to police, six-year-old Asad Ali, son of Muhammad Ashraf, was playing outside his home at Chak 392/JB, when a car hit him, leaving him dead on the spot. By Our Correspondent