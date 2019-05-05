Women’s role in economic development stressed

LAHORE: Justice (Retd) Nasira Javid Iqbal, a jurist, law professor and human rights activist, Sunday asked the graduating women of Government College University (GCU) to actively participate in the economic development of their country.

“Neither our religion nor the constitution allows to forcibly keep a woman inside the four walls of a house,” said the former judge of Lahore High Court (LHC) while addressing the university's 17th convocation for BA/BSc (Hons) students as chief guest. Justice (Retd) Nasira Iqbal said: “I am very glad to see most of the distinctions today were received by girls.” Out of 24 academic distinctions in different disciplines of BA/BSc (Hons), 15 were won by girls.

She also highlighted that intolerance and sectarianism were the biggest threats to Pakistan. However, she said they should not blame the government for all the evils, rather every man and woman must contribute to social and economic uplift of the country. In his convocation address, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah said it was important that education enabled youth to burn down their prejudices, confusions and their passivity and they should realise the implications of their actions or inaction and decide on their course of action in life accordingly.

Talking about the GCU research achievements, Prof Hassan Shah said GCU scientists had in recent years registered 10 patents and filed another five which would be registered soon.

“Our Department of Chemistry has developed an indigenous water purification process for simultaneous removal of arsenic and microbial contaminants. It is based on electro-oxidation-coagulation process. This is a new but very economical technology which is available at GCU only,” the vice chancellor revealed. He also said that the effectiveness of technology had been tested and verified by PCRWR and PCSIR. “The government can procure this technology from GCU for public consumption,” he concluded.

Later, at the third and concluding session of the conference, FC University Rector Prof Dr James A Tebbe was chief guest who along with Prof Hassan Shah gave away sports and co-circular rolls of honors to the graduates. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Tebbe on a lighter said 154 years of rivalry between GC and FC had officially ended last when both universities signed an MoU of cooperation. The FCC University rector congratulated the graduates, saying that they were the alumni of longest academic tradition of Pakistan. He concluded his speech saying: “Class of 2018, go out into the world with confidence, you would face challenges that are greater than anything you could have imagined but be confident that you are well prepared now.”

Later, the Vice Chancellor announced that the university would remain closed on Monday (today).

conference: Speakers at a conference organised by Punjab University’s Department of Gender Studies said women should be given their rights which Islam ensures to them and denying them their rights is a crime and sin.

The national conference was organised on the theme of “Sustainable Development Goals: Achievements & Future in Gender Perspective.” PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, noted religious leader and Jamia Naeemia head Allama Dr Raghib Naeemi, Punjab Women Development Secretary Irum Bukhari, NUML Dean of Social Science Dr Shahid Siddique, Professor Emeritus Dr Munawar Mirza, Dr Ra’ana Malik, faculty members and a large number of students were also present.

Prof Niaz Ahmad stressed the need for women to positively play their role in the development of the country. He said PU was providing women with equal opportunities. Allama Dr Raghib Naeemi highlighted the role of women in society as mothers.

Dr Ra’ana Malik stressed the need for involving men in the process of achieving gender equality. Ms Iram Bukhari discussed the initiatives taken by Punjab government in achieving the SDGs. The department organised six parallel sessions chaired by gender experts and analysts. A panel discussion was arranged on the role of women in building peace in society. In the concluding session, Faculty of Arts and Humanities Dean Dr M Iqbal Chawla shared his views about the role of women and their equal participation in achieving SGD agenda. Around 50 papers were presented during the conference.