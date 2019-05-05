2 die as tractor-trolley overturns in Nishtar

LAHORE :Two persons lost their lives when a speeding tractor-trolley fell into a ditch in Nishtar Colony on Sunday. It was reported that the driver lost control over the steering while taking a sharp turn, plunging the vehicle into the ditch. As a result of which two youths Mohsin, 22, and Allah Wasaya, 21, residents of Manga Mandi, died on the spot. Police handed over the bodies to the heirs.

Kite twine: Two brothers were injured by a stray kite string in the Nishtar Colony area on Sunday. The injured brothers were identified as Zeeshan and Irfan. Both the bothers were passing through Dhoopsari Road when they were injured by a stray kite string. Man kills self: A man committed suicide by shooting himself in the temple near Jati Umra on Sunday.

The man, yet to be identified, was found dead in the front seat of his car. The car was locked from inside which implied that he had committed suicide, police suspected. Body has been removed to morgue. Cases registered: Shera Kot police registered a case against a man and his brothers on charges of wounding his angry wife.

The injured woman identified as Asma was admitted to hospital. The accused Zulfiqar along with his brothers reached the house of his in-laws and stabbed and wounded his angry wife. The case was registered on the complaint of Asma's father Manzoor Ali. In another incident, Defence A police registered a case against two brothers on charges of wounding their step-brother Usman. The accused persons were identified as Ali and Farooq. Meanwhile, Gujarpura police registered a case against unidentified persons on charges of damaging the car of Allama Tahir Ashrafi.

It was reported that some unidentified persons approached Allama's car parked outside his house and partially damaged the vehicle. 253 arrested: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) arrested 253 culprits, including 92 proclaimed offenders during the last week and recovered weapons and drugs from their possession. The PHP teams recovered 1,382-litre liquor, 19kg charas, 5kg bhang, two kalashnikovs, four rifles, 10 guns, 49 pistols and drums containing Iranian diesel from their possession.