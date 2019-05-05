PML-N restructuring Services of several party leaders acknowledged

ISLAMABAD: In its massive restructuring, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has acknowledged the services of a number of its prominent leaders for the party.

Specifically former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam, who has been playing a proactive role during the tough times facing the PML-N and the Sharif family, has been inducted in the party for the first time as a vice president (VP).

“Maryam Bibi is a reality in politics,” key PML-N leader and former National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq remarked to The News when asked about her induction and other comprehensive changes in the party.

Meanwhile, to a question he said if the government is unwilling to accept the PML-N choice of Rana Tanveer Hussain as the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman in Shahbaz Sharif’s place, the old arrangement could continue. “It is our prerogative to recommend anyone as the PAC head. Rana Tanveer has told the party that he will have no problem if the government doesn’t agree to his selection and Shahbaz Sharif continues.”

Ayaz Sadiq said whenever the PML-N was confronted with the most difficult time Maryam was on the forefront in defending it and salvaging its position.

The bold stand and commitment of Rana Sanaullah, who outshines many in the PML-N, was also recognised as he was named as the president of Punjab, a province that is the party’s main stay. Awais Leghari will be his general secretary, an office he has been assigned for the first time.

Similarly, the steadfastness of Hanif Abbasi was also rewarded by appointing him as a senior vice president (SVP). He was bailed out by the Lahore High Court (LHC) a few weeks back after nine-month imprisonment following his conviction in the ephedrine case.

The PML-N ignored the fact that former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was not appearing before an accountability court by staying abroad and nominated him as the president of the international affairs of the party. Tariq Fatemi was made the secretary of the policy and research.

For the first time, former Prime Minister Shahid Khakan Abbasi has been given a greater role in the PML-N by selecting him as an SVP. In the absence of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif, he will be the party’s main man and may also serve as its acting president if and when required.

“Already, Abbasi was the head of an advisory committee of the PML-N that Nawaz Sharif had formed before his conviction. The body is taking all the decisions of the party,” Ayaz Sadiq said adding that Shahbaz Sharif would not stay much longer in Britain.

Like before, he said the rumours, which are being deliberately spread about the PML-N president, would prove false when he will fly back home shortly. “There are elements, who first engineer an impression about a deal, then it is proven that they were lying. It has happened many times in the recent past.”

Hamza Shahbaz has also been made a VP, a role that he has been assigned for the first time in the central structure of the party. Ataullah Tarar, advocate, who has been designated as the Deputy Secretary, is a committed PML-N leader who takes care of all the litigation pertaining to Shahbaz Sharif. He is the grandson of former President Justice (R) Rafiq Tarar.

Unwavering Ahsan Iqbal is the new Secretary General. Miftah Ismail, who briefly served as the finance minister and who impressed many much more after he left the office, has been made the General Secretary of the PML-N Sindh.

He has presented himself as one of the best economic brains in Pakistan. Importantly, almost all the top PML-N leaders, who not only stood with Nawaz Sharif during his hard days and projected his narrative, have been inducted in the new edifice.

Ayaz Sadiq conceded that a perception does exit that Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif have different stands on various issues. “But when it comes to taking and implementing decisions, the two Sharifs are always together. Everyone in the party and elsewhere admits that without ‘N’ [Nawaz], the PML-N is incomplete and none of us wants to have the party as such.”

The former Speaker said that the resentment in the PML-N had been rising for having a deficient structure. The restructuring was long overdue, he said adding that the workers were asserting that they should be activated after some leaders have been elected to the federal and provincial assemblies.

After the fresh changes, he said, many party activists are calling the leadership saying that reorganisation should be done down to the district, subdivision and union council levels. Many hard-hitters have been given important positions in the PML-N. Some of them included Pervaiz Rashid, Abid Sher Ali, Chuadhry Barjees Tahir, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khurram Dastgir, Mian Javed Latif, Muhammad Zubair, Mushahidullah Khan and Sardar Mehtab Ahmed.