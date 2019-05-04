Demand sky-high for women’s football tickets

PARIS: Five weeks before the women’s World Cup kicks off in France, and there is a hive of activity high up in the Montparnasse Tower, one of the tallest buildings in Paris.

It is here, on the 49th floor and with an unobstructed view over the French capital, that tournament organisers are working to put everything in place for a month — from June 7 to July 7 — where women’s football will be in the spotlight like never before.

And yet, the organisers admit that they have been caught out by the extent of the demand from foreign fans for tickets. “We didn’t see it coming,” says Erwan Le Prevost, head of the local organising committee.

While the opening match will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris and both the semi-finals and the final will be staged in Lyon, in between matches will also be played in some of France’s smaller provincial cities, from Nice on the Mediterranean coast to Valenciennes in the far north.

“We did not always choose big stadiums, because we didn’t want any empty stadiums,” Noel Le Graet, the president of the French Football Federation, admitted to AFP. Yet of the 1.3 million tickets put on sale for the 52 matches, at prices ranging from nine to 84 euros ($10-94), more than 720,000 have already been sold.

“We have already reached our objective in terms of ticket sales and now we are going beyond. The tickets for the semis, the final and the opening match sold out in 48 hours,” said Le Graet, who is pleasantly surprised. Ag AFP