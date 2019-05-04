Graduation ceremony at PAF Finishing School

Islamabad: Graduation ceremony of the 46th batch of PAF Finishing School was held at the Officers' Mess, PAF Complex.

First Lady Samina Alvi was the chief guest at the occasion. Pakistan Air Force Women Association President & Patron-in-Chief of PAF Finishing School, the wife of Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, was also present at the occasion.

The chief guest awarded certificates to the graduating students. Samina Alvi congratulated the students on successful completion of their personality development programme at this unique institution of the country.

She also praised the standard of training at this premier institution and lauded the efforts of the faculty members in grooming the womenfolk of our society.

She added that the personality development programme would bring about all-round refinement in the lives of students and help them play a vital role in the nation building.

Earlier, Director of Finishing School Zeba Shaukat presented a report highlighting the main aspects of the training, which are aimed at transforming young girls into useful members of society.

Established in July 1996, PAF Finishing School is the first of its kind in Asia, offering various courses in communication skills, languages, management, art of self-presentation, domestic science, general culture, cuisine, protocol, art, child care, introduction to psychology and spiritual enrichment.

The school is an initiative of Pakistan Air Force for the grooming of young girls and the promotion of education in the country.