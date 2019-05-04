close
Sun May 05, 2019
May 5, 2019

Criminals’ gang busted and weapons recovered

Islamabad

May 5, 2019

Islamabad : Islamabad Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) busted a gang of criminals involved in dacoity as well as robbery incidents and recovered cash, gold ornaments and other valuables from them, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

Fowling the special directions of IGP Islamabad Muhamamd Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, SP (Investigation) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer devised special strategy to curb crime. He constituted special team under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including ASI Shakeel Ahmed Butt and others. This team succeeded to bust a gang comprising eight members who have been identified as Raisat Ali, Raees Khan, Ghufran, Tahir Waseem, Ashiq Hussain, Fateh, Usam and Aamir.

Police team recovered seven mobile phones, cash, gold ornaments, four 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession. They were wanted to police in various dacoity cases in area of Koral and Bhara Kahu police stations.

