Malaysian PM appreciates role of AKFP

Islamabad : The Malaysian Prime Minister, Mahathir Bin Mohamad has appreciated role of the Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKFP) as a charity and welfare organisation in and outside Pakistan.

The Malaysian premier expressed these view during a meeting with the Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan President Muhammad Abdul Shakoor at office of the Al Bokhari Foundation at administrative capital of Malaysia (Putrajaya) near Kuala Lumpur.

The representatives of NGOs from Turkey, Yemen, Indonesia and other countries under the umbrella of the Union of NGOs of the Islamic World (UNIW) were also present on the occasion.

Mahathir Mohamad observed that the UNIW has provided a platform to the NGOs to work together for welfare of the humanity.

The President Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan proposed that a high-level delegation of Pakistan, Malaysia and Turkey should visit Sri Lanka to express solidarity with people there in the wake of huge loss of lives in bomb blast on eve of Easter.

The Malaysian prime minister welcomed the proposal saying it would give message of solidarity to the Christian community.