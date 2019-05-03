323 awarded degrees at UoP convocation

PESHAWAR: As many as 323 graduates were awarded degrees at the annual convocation of the University of Peshawar (UoP) on Friday.

UoP Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Asif Khan presided over the function in the absence of Governor Shah Farman, who had earlier consented to be the chief guest but could not reach the event.

The newly-appointed pro-vice-chancellor, Prof Dr Jauhar Ali, Registrar Zahid Gul and Controller Dr Fazle Hadi were also present on the occasion.

A total of 25 graduates were given away gold medals for their distinctive performance in the academics, while 12 graduates were awarded PhD and nine MPhil degrees.

Those who won the gold medals included Mahalqa Rubab (geography), Fatima Khatoon (Urdu), Nazish Syed (MBA), Rukhsar Majeed (MHRM), Saiha Bano (electronics), Zarfishan Khan Sikanderi (political science), Iqra Sharif (pharmacy), Kashmala Khalid Khan (regional studies), Sidra Tahir (botany), Zainab Iqbal (chemistry), Sadia Irfan (zoology), Jan Gul (archaeology), Ibadur Rahman (Pashto), Muhammad Atif (computer science), Qaiser Khan (statistics), Fidaullah (Islamiat), Asif Khan (social work), Asad Yaqoob Mian (physics), Azmat Khan (journalism), Naeemullah Baig (anthropology), Annum Babar (Disaster management ), Saba Gul (commerce), Kinza Nawaz (environmental sciences), Fatima Mamoor (sociology), and Zainab Kanwal Atta (economics).

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Muhammad Asif Khan conveyed the chancellor’s felicitations to the students and parents. He called upon students to serve society and country with dignity and devotion. The vice-chancellor informed parents that despite financials odds, the university awarded scholarships worth Rs100 million to deserving students so that they could complete their education.

He said that the university had generated funds amounting to Rs400 million through reforms, austerity and operational cuts to become self-reliant.

Meanwhile, the students called off their protest after the late night negotiations with secretary higher education, who assured that all the recommendations of the parliamentary committee would be implemented within due course of time through the already set procedure. He assured the protesting students that necessary directives to this effect have already been issued.

Grain godown in-charge deposits Rs1.5m

An in-charge of government grain godown in Chitral district arrested in wheat embezzlement case has deposited Rs1.5 million in the court of special judge anti-corruption, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the request of the accused, Muhammad Zaman, the judge anti-corruption gave two days-time to the accused to submit the remaining amount of Rs2 million in the wheat embezzlement case on May 5, after which the court would give a decision in his case.

Muhammad Khalid, the senior public prosecutor for the state, contended that as per the first information report of Anti- Corruption Chitral police, 1630 wheat bags were missing from the godown in Chitral district when the accused in-charge was relinquishing the charge.

As per the police report registered in 2016, he said, the accused after the report had deposited 655 wheat bags money, which is Rs22,16,525 to the provincial exchequer, while 920 bags remained against him, whose value is Rs35,59,920.