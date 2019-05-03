Qatri delegation discuss aviation relations with PCAA officials

KARACHI: The delegations representing the Aeronautical Authorities of Pakistan and Qatar met in a local hotel here to discuss the Aviation relations between the two States.

The Pakistani delegation was led by the Senior Joint Secretary Aviation Division Abdul Sattar Khokar and the Qatar delegation was led by the Director of Air Transport Department of the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority Mohamed Faleh Alhajri.

During the round of negotiations, air service matters between the two States were discussed at length and newer avenues for the mutual benefit of Both States in the field of International Civil Aviation were explored in light of the vision contained in the National Aviation Policy - 2019, which has been approved by the Federal Government.

Pakistan and Qatar agreed to continue consultations to work together closely to promote the aviation industries of both States. The Pakistan delegation consisted of Officers of Aviation Division Abdul Sattar Khokhar and Sheikh Noor Muhammad, Officers of Pakistan CAA Air Commodore Nasir Raza Hamdani, Air Commodore Irfan Sabir, Syed Muzaffar Alam, Muhammad Suleman Ghouri and Officers from airlines of Pakistan Ali Tahir Qasim, Raheel Ahmed and Mustafa Aleem.

Qatar Delegation consisted of Officers of Qatar CAA Mohamed Faleh Alhajri, Hassan AlTamimi and Officers of Qatar Airways Fathi Atti, Salam AlSamarrie and Dr. Tanveer Ahmad.***