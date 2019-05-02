Two terrorists killed in Balochistan

TURBAT: Two banned outfit terrorists were killed during an exchange of firing between the Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and terrorists in Turbat district area of Balochistan.

According to details FC and LEAs carried out an operation at Balgiter area of Turbat on the intelligence reports.

The terrorists were involved in the killing of innocent people and several other targeted attacks. Huge cache of weapons was also recovered from terrorists.