Controversial issues are always part of such books: Miandad

Afridi’s biography makes startling revelations

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: The newly-launched biography, based on Pakistan’s former flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi’ cricketing career and personal life, has ignited several controversies on several issues.

Afridi’s recently launched his autobiography ‘Game Changer’, in which he made some startling revelations and also made several allegations against some of the legendary cricketers. About the spot-fixing controversy that surfaced back in 2010, Afridi revealed that he was already aware of it.

He said that Mazhar Majeed had given his phone to a shop for repairing and the shopkeeper turned out to be his friend of friend. The shop keeper had shown the messages of Mazhar Majeed for Pakistani cricketers. He said that he showed the proof to the team management but they did not take any action, adding that he also shared the messages with Waqar Younis. The management was either afraid or it cared about the country’s image. Yawar Saeed expressed his helplessness over the messages and did not even ask me for their copy, he wrote in his book. He said that Abdul Razzaq had also expressed his doubts over Salman Butt, Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif.

In his memoir, co-written with journalist Wajahat S Khan, the former skipper has narrated his life’s journey from humble beginnings in the mountains of northwest Pakistan to his illustrious career as a cricketer and captain of the national team. He has also offered his thoughts on former cricketers and coaches, praising some and bashing others as candidly as his batting style that earned him the nickname ‘Boom Boom’.

Commenting on World Cup winning captain-turned-prime minister Imran Khan, Afridi heaped praise on his ideas for ‘Naya Pakistan’ and his efforts for peace with India.

“From his peace overtures (I quote his first speech, about Pakistan taking two steps towards peace if the Indians take one step - an approach I personally believe in too) to opening the Kartarpur corridor and releasing the Indian Air Force pilot shot down by the Pakistanis in February 2019 - peaceful relations with India are essential. Both countries, even the subcontinental region, will flourish,” the all-rounder writes in his book. Afridi believes Imran must do more for resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

“We have to resolve that issue. We have to save the Kashmiri people, and we must involve them in the peace process. Nobody in the Indian subcontinent has suffered or struggled more than Kashmiris,” he says.

“So much resources go into guarding this territory. So much goes into policing the Line of Control. So many mouths can get fed, so many minds can be nourished, if India and Pakistan resolve the Kashmir issue through a Kashmiri-owned, Kashmiri-led peace process.”

Afridi further writes that he believes Imran Khan is “relatively more flexible than Modi ji” and that “he has already proven this”.“Imran Khan is now the elected prime minister of Pakistan. We have to give him the respect that a prime minister deserves. We have to make things work. As for his vision, I don’t have any doubts about Imran’s integrity or the goals he has set to achieve - a vision that he calls ‘Naya Pakistan’, the new Pakistan. The real question which bothers me, though, is his team selection,” he says.

Afridi has also shared that he and former captain Waqar Younis “had a history”.“Unfortunately, he hadn’t let go of the past,” he writes about the former pacer. “Waqar and I had a history, dating all the way back to his tiff with Wasim over the captaincy crown. He was a mediocre captain but a terrible coach, always micromanaging and getting in the way, trying to tell the captain – me – what to do… It was a natural clash and it was bound to happen.”

Afridi called former Test cricketer Waqar Younis a ‘Terrible captain’ and said that in 2003 World Cup Pakistan lacked strong leadership. “The tussle had started even before the series kicked off. Miandad had developed a strong opinion against me… in fact, the day before I went to bat, Miandad didn’t even give me any net practice. So I had to practice on a stringed ball, alone, away from my teammates. That was the cloud of angst and embarrassment under which I was playing my first Test against Pakistan’s greatest rival.”

The 39-years-old former cricketer recalled the 1999 tour to India where Javed Miandad coached the national side. He said that Miandad tried a lot to kick him out of the team and also didn’t allow him to take part in the team’s net session prior to the first Test against India.

Moreover, the then coach Miandad asked Afridi to say good about him in a post-match ceremony after scoring 144 runs on his Test debut at Chennai against the hosts in the firt Test.Talking about his much celebrated international cricket debut, Afridi revealed The former Pakistan captain also wrote about his relationships with Bob Woolmer.

Meanwhile legendary cricketer Javed Miandad responding to the allegations levelled by Shahid Afridi in his autobriography, said that controversial issues are always part of such books for popularity and bulk sale.Miandad said that masala (spice) is always added to the books. Shahid Afridi has written what he wanted to write.

“I leave all these allegations to Allah. Is it possible that a cricketer is not allowed to do net practice before a test match?” he said.He said that he always made the players do net practice and Salahuddin Salu is a witness.

“Allah has given me much respect. Allah also has a rule. If a person is bad, he gets in-fame and if he is good, he gets good respect,” Miandad said.“People respect me all over the world today. They respect me because they know I have served Pakistan,” he added.