PML-N activists protest arrest of son of ex-MNA

PESHAWAR: The activists of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday staged a demonstration to protest against the arrest of Jalaluddin Khan, son of former MNA Shahabuddin Khan, in Bajaur.

Led by former MNA Shahabuddin Khan, the central secretary information PML-N Ali Khan Yousafzai, Sifatullah Khan and others, the protesters gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club. They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands. Speaking on the occasion, Shahabuddin Khan said that despite the merger of tribal areas into KP, the dictatorial attitude of the DC Bajaur with the people of the former tribal areas was unjustified. Such attitude of the DC, he said, would create a sense of deprivation among the tribal people. “Who arrested my son from the office of DC Bajaur and why the administration had adopted silence over the incident,” he said. He said the tribal people were being pressurised to support a particular group of people. He said that illegal and unconstitutional elders council were being constituted in their areas and the old outdated system was being enforced. He said that the tribal people had been kept backwards due to that old system. He observed that the political activists were being killed and harassed. The protesters warned to launch a protest movement and give a tough time to the government if the deputy commissioner was not removed and Jalaluddin Khan was not recovered forthwith.