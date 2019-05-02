PN Ship Shamsheer visits Muscat

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Ship Shamsheer with embarked AL-43 helicopter, visited Port Sultan Qaboos at Muscat as part of Overseas Deployment for Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) in North Arabian Sea, Gulf of Oman and Arabian Gulf area.

Deployment of PNS Shamsheer in North Arabian Sea is primarily focused on ensuring safety and security of these waters for international shipping. The ship was given a warm welcome by the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) upon its arrival at the Port and was also received by the Defence Attaché of Pakistan & by RNO personnel.

During the stay at Port Sultan Qaboos, the Commanding Officer called on Ambassador of Pakistan in Oman and Commanding Officer Said Bin Sultan Naval Base, Wudam. During the meeting with Commanding Officer Said Bin Sultan Naval Base, Commanding Officer PNS Shamsheer conveyed sincere regards from Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of the Naval Staff to the Omani Navy and the people of Oman and highlighted that the visit of PNS Shamsheer is a manifestation of the multifaceted long term collaboration that exists between the two navies.

A reception was held onboard PNS Shamsheer . Mr Salman Ather, Head of Chancery graced the occasion as chief guest. The reception was also attended by officers and men from RNO and a large number of guests. During his speech, the Commanding Officer PNS Shamsheer apprised that Pakistan Navy, in line with the Government of Pakistan’s policy, has been a regular contributor to the Combined Maritime Force since 2004 and will continue to do so in the interest of international peace to ensure safety and security of the international waters. He also expressed best hopes for further strengthening the bilateral relations between the navies and peoples of Pakistan and Oman. Later, the ship was opened to the visitors.