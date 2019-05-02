Rehman Malik, Lankan HC discuss Easter attacks

ISLAMABAD: High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Pakistan Noordeen Mohamed Shaheid called on Senator Rehman Malik, PPP’s senior leader and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior here on Wednesday at his residence and discussed series of terrorist attacks in Sri Lankan on Easter Sunday, situation after attacks and also discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual interests.

The Senate’s committee chairman once again expressed great grief over the killing of more than 300 innocent people a day in terrorists’ attacks in Sri Lanka. He extended his heartfelt sympathies and support to the people and government of Sri Lanka. High Commissioner of Sri Lanka Noordeen Mohamed Shaheid thanked Senator Rehman Malik for the support he had extended to the people and government of Sri Lanka and thanked him for the resolution he had moved in the meeting of Senate standing committee on interior which he chairs adding that he on the behalf of Sri Lankan government was thankful to him for the resolution. He said that government and people of Pakistan have always stood by Sri Lanka in their difficult times. Both agreed that the governments of Pakistan and Sri Lanka should work together to smash the terrorists and uproot the menace of terrorism. The chairman Senate's committee told the Sri Lankan high commissioner that we Pakistanis were shocked and grieved on this painful national tragedy in Sri Lanka adding the people of Pakistan stand fully with the people of Sri Lanka and their government.

He said that attacks looked to be even bigger conspiracy than what is looking on ground.