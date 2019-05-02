Prof Naeem joins IMCB as principal

Islamabad : Associate Professor Muhammad Naeem Dar has joined as principal of Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB), Sihala, here, says a press release.

Muhammad Naeem Dar had been performing various duties of Vice Principal, HoD of Commerce, Incharge BS and M. Com. Programmes in Islamabad Model Postgraduate College of Commerce, H-8/4.

He has also been acting as Chairman Board of Stidies in Commerce for Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad for the last 6 years.