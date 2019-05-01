NBW issued for DSP Agha Asghar Pathan

An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) of arrest against Deputy Superintendent of Police Agha Asghar Pathan over his failure to record his statement in the murder cases of SP Shah Muhammad and Dr Dlishad.

The ATC-XVI judge issued the NBW against DSP Pathan as he remained absent from an ATC hearing which was scheduled to record his testimony against the accused. SP Muhammad and Dr Dilshad were shot dead in Korangi on March 28, 2012.

According to the prosecution, four assailants riding on motorbikes attacked them outside Dilshad’s clinic. The police officer was serving as Superintendent of Police Admin then. The then inspector general of the Sindh police, Mushtaq Shah, had termed the incident a targeted killing.

He said that it could be the result of the victim’s participation in the Karachi operation of the 1990s. Most of the policemen who were part of the operation have been killed. The judge directed the investigation SSP to present DSP Agha at the next hearing on May 9.

He also expressed his displeasure over the officer’s apparent negligent attitude towards the court orders. A former Korangi sector in-charge of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Raees alias Mama, and Ijaz Qadri alias Gorchani and Asif alias Lamba have been arrested in the case.

They were presented during the hearing while six suspects, Manzoor alias Lamba, Sajid alias Shutter, Ayaz alias Lamba, Zulfiqar Bhutta, Junaid alias Bulldog and Babu Ali, are on the run.