Tue Apr 30, 2019
April 30, 2019

IHC, AC-II extend Zardari, Faryal’s bails

Top Story

 
ISLAMABAD: A third suspect Monday offered to become approver against the PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur as they appeared before the Accountability Court-II in the money laundering and fake bank accounts case. Judge Arshad Malik is hearing the case that was transferred from a Karachi banking court on an appeal of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). As the hearing got underway, a suspect, Sher Mohammad, requested the court to allow him to testify as a witness. At this, the NAB prosecutor told the court that the accused’s application had been received by the bureau and it was being reviewed. Sher Mohammad is the third suspect to have offered to testify as a witness, after two women offered to become approver during April 8 hearing. The court extended the interim bail of Zardari and Faryal Talpur till May 9. Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) also extended the pre-arrest interim bail of Zardari and his sister Talpur till May 15. Their pre-arrest bail, previously extended till April 29, had expired on Monday.

