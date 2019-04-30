close
Tue Apr 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2019

Two security personnel embrace martyrdom

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2019

MIRANSHAH: Two security personnel were martyred and one more sustained injuries in various incidents in North Waziristan district on Monday, sources said. According to reports, unidentified assailants attacked a checkpost of the security forces at Sheen Kandow area in Dattakhel tehsil. As a result, Sepoy Mujahid embraced martyrdom. In the second incident, Havaldar Nazeer Mir was martyred and Naik Qaiser sustained injuries in an exchange of fire between the security forces and the militants during an operation being conducted in Meerkhon Top in Dewgar area near Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan. The sources said the militants escaped after the clash with security forces. The dead and injured personnel were shifted to Miranshah Camp Hospital.

