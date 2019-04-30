close
Tue Apr 30, 2019
Sher Ali Khalti
April 30, 2019

Visually-impaired persons’ protest brings traffic to a halt

National

LAHORE: A series of protests by visually-impaired citizens brought traffic on major city roads to a standstill resulting in inconvenience for the road users, including ambulances and rescue services. The first protest was staged by visually-impaired persons in front of the Lahore Press Club for the acceptance of their demands. The protesters blocked the road due to which the flow of traffic got disrupted. Citizens of metropolitan city got stuck on Davis Road, Empress Road, Abbot Road, Garhi Shahu, Habibullah Road and other adjacent area. Flow of traffic was shifted to other busy roads.

Later, the visually-impaired persons moved towards Faisal Chowk following which the people got stuck on Mall Road, Queen’s Road and Hall Road. The flow of traffic shifted to Ferozepur Road as well. The visually-impaired made hands chain and chanted slogans against government. They demanded jobs under special quota, regularisation of contractual staff and daily wagers. They complained that salaries were not being paid to the daily wagers. Besides, they demanded the government provide them residents, utility allowance, etc.

