Ajoka to mark Madeeha’s anniversary

LAHORE: Ajoka Theatre will mark the first death anniversary of its founding director Madeeha Gauhar with tribute programme entitled “Resolutely Remembering Madeeha” today (Tuesday) here at Alhamra Arts Council.

The programme includes theatrical performance of Madeeha Gauhar’s acclaimed play “Barri”, documentary screening and stimulating Qawwali performance. Written by Shahid Nadeem, “Barri” highlighted the sufferings of four woman inmates of a prison cell. They include a woman activist, a mother arrested in place of her wanted son, a dervish woman charged with dancing in a shrine and a young woman who murdered her husband, thrice her age. The play was a sensitive and poignant portrayal of the tensions and the bonding between the wronged women from varying social classes.

Before the performance of the play, an exhibition highlighting the life and artistic career of Madeeha Gauhar will also be held at Alhamra Hall 2. According to the Shahid Nadeem, the programme is a tribute to Madeeha’s progressive mindset, immense passion and commitment towards the revival of socially relevant and meaningful theatre in Pakistan. Entry to public is free-of-cost.