Abdul FC win Leisure Leagues Karachi Intra-City C’ship

KARACHI: Abdul Football Club emerged victorious in the Leisure Leagues Karachi Intra-City Six-a-Side Championship here at the KMC Stadium on Sunday night and qualified for the National Championship.

Abdul FC defeated Jigroo FC 1-0 in the summit clash to seal the title. Abdullah scored the decisive goal in the all-important match. Abdul FC’s Shahrukh Khattak was declared the Best Player of the Tournament and Jigroo FC’s Tanveer was adjudged the Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament.

According to Leisure Leagues’ Regional Manager Shahroze Rizvi, it was the biggest city championship in terms of the number of participating teams. All the 72 teams were either winners or runner-ups of the previous 36 leagues held in Karachi. The organisers also improved their record by staging 56 matches in a single day.

The outfits were divided into two groups of 36 teams each. The bottom four teams in the groups played one extra match to claim a spot in the 32-team knockout phase.

After winning the championship, Abdul FC secured their berth in the National Championship which will be played in July in Karachi, where more than 70 teams will participate. The national champion will get the honour to represent Pakistan in the second edition of the Socca World Cup in Crete, Greece in October.