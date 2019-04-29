close
Mon Apr 29, 2019
April 29, 2019

Environmental info system importance underlined

National

April 29, 2019

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a seminar have highlighted the importance of environmental information management system in the country.

They were speaking at the seminar titled “Global Perspectives & Way Forward for Environmental Information & Management in Pakistan”.

The Ministry of Climate Change, Government of Pakistan along with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under their Global Environmental Benefits (GEB) project had organised the seminar.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Saleem Janjua, Country Coordinator for GEB of the Ministry of Climate Change, presented the brief overview of the GEB initiative of the Government of Pakistan. He said the environmental information management system was required for better economic decision-making.

