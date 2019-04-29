Wapda crowned National Beach Handball champs

KARACHI: Wapda were crowned champions of the 10th National Beach Handball Championship which concluded at the Agriculture University Faisalabad on Sunday.

WAPDA emerged as winners after overcoming Army 2-0 with the halves score of 17-16, 23-12 goals. Punjab Whites got third position after beating Railways 2-1 with the halves score of 15-10, 10-12, 4-3. Police finished fifth when they edged past Higher Education Commission (HEC) 2-1 with the score of 10-11,15,12,8-7.

Punjab Greens got seventh place after beating Balochistan 23-7,22-16. Sindh ended at the ninth spot.

Muzammal Hussain and Asim Saeed were best scorers from WAPDA with 42 goals each. Hazrat Hussain was the best scorer from Army, also with 42 goals.Earlier, wheel-chair exhibition match for disabled persons was played between Punjab Whites and Punjab Greens with the later winning it 9-3.

An exhibition beach handball match was also played between Afghanistan national team and bronze medallists Punjab which the later won 13-9, 14-11.Professor Dr Mohammad Ashraf, vice-chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Mohammad Khalid Mahmood, Secretary General Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and Mohammad Hanif, vice-president Pakistan Handball Federation, presented medals to the leading sides.

The National Beach Handball Club league will also begin from Monday (today) at the same venue.As many as five top-ranked clubs of Pakistan and Afghanistan national team will feature in the league.The teams are: Sohaib Handball Club, Lyallpur Tiger, National Club of Pakistan, Chishtian Club, Misaq Club, Afghanistan national combined team/club. The matches will day and night.