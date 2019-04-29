Patron’s Trophy Grade-II: Imran Nazir lifts Sabir’s Poultry with a ton

ISLAMABAD: Test star Imran Nazir hammered century (100) to steered Sabir's Poultry to post a big total against Higher Education Commission (HEC) on the first day of their three-day semifinal of the Patron's Trophy Grade-II at the Pindi Stadium on Sunday.

Imran slammed 100 off 111 balls with 14 fours to lift Sabir's Poultry to 346 all out in 80.5 overs in their first innings after being put to bat. Imran put on 139 runs for the fifth wicket with Irfan Haider who scored 65.

Earlier opener Imran Dogar (59) batted well. Yawar Bashir also did well to make 38 off 51 balls. Left-arm pacer Bilal Anwar was the pick of the rival bowlers with 3-75. Asfand Mehran (2-67) and Mamoon Riaz (2-84) were the other successful bowlers. HEC were 42-1 in seven overs at stumps in their first innings. Hammad Butt was at the crease on 27 which he scored off 23 balls.

Meanwhile Mohammad Ilyas (5-29) and Taj Wali (4-12) ripped apart Navy batting line-up, bowling the team out for just 52 runs to give State Bank total command in the Patron’s Trophy Grade II sem-finals at the Diamond Ground Sunday.

At the close of opening day’s play, State Bank already reached 436 for 4 in 69 overs taking a massive 417 runs first innings lead with two days and six wickets in hand.

The day began with Navy losing first four wickets at the total score of 11 and then lost the last five at the score of 52. It was then left to Sahibzada Farhan (157) and Saad Ali (77 not out) to put icing on the cake for State Bank as the pair hammered Navy bowlers all around the park to give their team total command. Farhan smashed 22 boundaries and one six during his 137-ball knock while Saaad who was still at the crease hit six fours and two sixes in his unbeaten innings. Rohail Nazir (75) who hit two sixes and six four also played well. It was tough struggle for Navy bowlers as they put on the leather hunt with some exciting hits from the State Bank bowlers.

Scores: Navy 52 all out in 15.2 overs (Waseem Ahmad 17, Israr Aslam 15, Mohammad Ilyas 5-29, Taj Wali 4-12)

State Bank 436 for 4 in 69 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 157, Saad Ali 77 not out, Rohil Nazir 75, Mohammad Nawaz 62).