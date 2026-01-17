Buckingham Palace gives the spotlight to the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh: Video

With the Christmas and New Year’s holidays over and done with, the Buckingham Palace’s Instagram account, that highlights many a royal engagements undertaken by senior members, has shown off what the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were up to in Sheffield.

For those unversed, the two had two major engagements that they attended, one was in time for the European Championships, which take place at Sheffield Arena. Their attendance there saw them meet with GB Elite athletes, before watching the skaters in action, according to the caption.

The post also revealed that they later popped into Skills Street, which is an organisation working to “inspire and inform young people into careers and skills development.”

The video had brief clips of them chatting up kids, and engaging from the sidelines while the athletes did their thing.

