Buckingham Palace gives the spotlight to the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh: Video
Royal Family’s social media shows off what the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were up to this week
With the Christmas and New Year’s holidays over and done with, the Buckingham Palace’s Instagram account, that highlights many a royal engagements undertaken by senior members, has shown off what the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were up to in Sheffield.
For those unversed, the two had two major engagements that they attended, one was in time for the European Championships, which take place at Sheffield Arena. Their attendance there saw them meet with GB Elite athletes, before watching the skaters in action, according to the caption.
The post also revealed that they later popped into Skills Street, which is an organisation working to “inspire and inform young people into careers and skills development.”
The video had brief clips of them chatting up kids, and engaging from the sidelines while the athletes did their thing.
Check it out Below:
-
Prince Archie actives Prince Harry’s inner papa bear: ‘He wants to lock everything down’
-
Sources dish on Andrews plans for life after exile to a falling down dump
-
Prince Harry’s fears turn concerning as Archie, Lilibet slip too far out of reach: ‘Their too American’
-
Prince Harry risks straining marriage to make Archie, Lilibet make emotional demand of Meghan
-
Sarah Ferguson’s pal reveals what she really thinks of Beatrice, Eugenie choosing a royal Christmas
-
Prince William makes clear the conditions he has for meeting Prince Harry
-
Prince Harry’s mental health ends up at stake as Meghan moves him to 'second fiddle'
-
Meghan Markle offers glimpse into intimate dance moment with Harry amid split rumors