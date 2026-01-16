Gwyneth Paltrow reveals real reason she said yes to 'Marty Supreme'

Gwyneth Paltrow shares why she said yes to 'Marty Supreme'

Gwyneth Paltrow is reflecting on what led to her to Marty Supreme.

Gwyneth, who shares both kids kids, Moses, 19, and Apple, 21, with ex-husband Chris Martin, noted that she took up the role in Marty Supreme after her kids left for college.

In a Q&A with Demi Moore for Marty Supreme, the Oscar winner said, "I kind of really stepped back in a meaningful way. ...I did such an insane number of films before I had my kids."

"Some years, I was doing four movies a year, five movies a year. I think I kind of didn't give myself permission to take my time and be strategic," she continued.

"I was just on this train and going and going and when I had my daughter, I really wanted to stop. I stopped for three years completely and since then have sometimes dipped my toe. But I kind of wanted to not be in some far-flung location. I was a single mom," recalled the Shakespeare in Love star.

She went on to talk about how her kids leaving for college then left her with time on her hands, leading to her accepting the role in Marty Supreme.

"And then my kids went off to college, and I had this big vacancy in my purpose and orientation," she explained. "And then this guy, Josh Safdie, called me and I was so embarrassingly out of the [loop]. I had never even seen Timothée Chalamet in a movie, which is...I swear. Now I have."

She could also relate to actress Kay Stone, who decides to go back on stage after a break.

"She makes this choice to go back. Anyway, of course, there was the meta thing of her unquitting, which I was doing," Gwyneth said.

Marty Supreme has been released to critical acclaim, with Gwyneth Paltrow’s costar Timothee Chalamet sweeping the awards and poised to bag the Best Actor Oscar this year.