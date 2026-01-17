Andrew’s eviction marks: ‘the end of grifting’: ‘It a catastrophic fall from grace’

The year 2025 has forced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to undergo many a life changes, that too because of his associations to many a men, one of whom is a convicted sex offender, while the other was accused of being a spy.

But now his eviction from Royal Lodge has even been pushed earlier. Even his temporary abode Marsh Farm is being fitted with a Sky dish.

All these changes have sparked a lot of thought for his unofficial biographer, Andrew Lownie who recently took to his Substack to write about the expedited change the disgraced former-Duke is being pushed into.

In his piece he called this a ‘fall from grace’ and admitted how different it is to his living conditions of the past because “Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was defined, and defined himself, by his title, rank and the palace-like surroundings of the mansion he’s lived in for over twenty years.”

But now “having now lost all three, it can only feel like a catastrophic fall from grace for him.”

But “it’s also significant because it really does appear that Andrew and Fergie are going their different ways,” as a result of it.

For those unversed, the former Duchess is said to have decided on finding her own residence and has decided not to move into her daughters’ Cotwolds grandma annex, or with Princess Eugenie in Portugal.

Still where Andrew is concerned, Mr Lownie wrote, “there are a number of questions here worth considering.”

The most prominent being, “might this finally also be the end of the grifting that the couple have so excelled at over the years, or are the financial ties that bind stronger than mere geography, and will they simply carry on with their money-making ventures as before? ..” which is posed before signing off.