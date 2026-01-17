Ari Emanuel makes a decision regarding his memoir alongside Prince Harry’s ghostwriter
The ghostwriter that helped pen Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ has just teamed up with Ari Emanuel for one of his very own
A memoir that Ari Emanuel penned has just been sold, that too alongside the ghostwriter that brought Prince Harry's memoir Spare to the limelight.
The ‘superagent’ as he’s known, because of his role as the CEO of WME (William Morris Endeavor), has Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle as a client, as of 2023, and his representation of her also extends to Archewell, the Sussexes’ charity, now renamed to be Archewell Philanthropies.
For those unversed with Emanuel, his time in the Hollywood landscape has seen him land many a high profile clients like Mark Wahlberg, Larry David, Martin Scorsese, Conan O’Brien and Charlize Theron.
Regarding the agent's own memori, an insider revealed just last month that people should “think of it as Ari’s ‘Shoe Dog’ or ‘Spare’,” according to Page Six.
The same source also admits there is a lot of ‘confidentiality’ surrounding his book, at the chosen publishing house as well, according to the outlet.
What is pertinent to mention is that, just a month ago the news of this memoir broke of his decision to ‘shop around’ but social media, particularly Reddit was not a fan.
While some recounted Prince Harry’s tale of his frozen pe***, and wished Emanuel ‘luck’ trying to ‘recycle’ the same writer, others responded by saying, “not sure who cares about Ari Emanuel's life story but i would read a book by Spotify's Bill Simmons (of "&*#^ Grifters fame) to see if he spills on how bad Harry's ideas were”.
