Sharon Stone lashes out at fellow award show attendees after stealing accusations

Sharon Stone has countered after fellow attendees at the award show accused her of stealing a seat at their table.

For those unaware, the 67-year-old American actress secured the Timeless Award at the 9th Astra Film Award held at the Sofitel Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles on January 9, 2026.

A clip which has now taken the internet by storm shows Stone using her acceptance speech to strongly address the awkward encounter with the “kids.”

She began, “To the kids at my table who wondered, ‘Who the f*** took that chair?’ Now you know.”

The Casino star went on to share the backstory without specifying the individuals involved in the equation by saying, “Yeah, someone came over and said, ‘Who are you and why are you sitting here?’ F*** you.”

However, after severely criticizing the “kids” for their disrespectful conduct at the event, she asked them to use their fame and accomplishments for the greater causes.

“More importantly, and more to the point, I’d like to say welcome to you. And I’d like to say, this is an opportunity. Because I started my activism work when my fame kicked in. And I’d like to give you an opportunity to start your activism work now that your consciousness has kicked in. Because fame without awareness, success without purpose is pointless,” Sharon Stone guided. (sic)