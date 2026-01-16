Why ‘X’ is down? thousands report Twitter outage: Here’s what you can do

If you're trying to get on ‘X’ and not having success, you're not alone as the social media platform, formerly known as ‘Twitter,’ is failing to display posts due the outage.

It is unclear how long the issues will last.

X, platform was down for thousands across the US on Friday January 16,2026. Downdetector, a platform that tracks online outages, showed at least 45,000 reports about X at the time of writing this story.

Users were not able to see their timeline and other posts. xAI's bot, Grok, was also down.

Here's what you can do to fix issues amid 'X' formerly 'Twitter' outage

• Check X’s status via the platform’s official support account or outage trackers to confirm it’s a system-wide issue.

• Refresh or log out and back in to rule out temporary session glitches.

• Clear 'cache' or switch devices/browsers to see if access improves.

• Try mobile data or Wi-Fi alternately in case of local network issues.

• Wait for restoration if the problem persists, as widespread outages typically require backend fixes.

The impact of the outage varied across regions. In the U.S., the majority of affected users reported issues with the X app, while others experienced problems with the website or encountered login issues.

According to the detecting site, the Elon Musk-owned platform has yet to address the outage reports.