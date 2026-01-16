King Charles says he and Queen Camilla stand with people of Ukraine

King Charles said he stands with Ukraine as he lauded bravery, courage and resilience shown by the Ukrainian people in a message celebrating the first anniversary of the 100-year partnership between the United Kingdom and Ukraine.

The king said, "I do pray that the flouring bonds between our two countries may bring some hope and moral support at his most difficult time."

"As we also look ahead to the fourth anniversary of the full-scale invasion of your beloved country—a time of great anguish, I know, for many families across Ukraine and the world— my wife and I continue to keep you all in our heartfelt thoughts and prayers," he said.

The British monarch added, I wish, above all, to convey my profound hope that Ukraine can achieve a just and lasting peace that safeguards its security, sovereignty and prosperity, in a way that Ukrainians deserve.