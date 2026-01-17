Eva Mendes revisits year she hid pregnancy

Eva Mendes is looking back at her second pregnancy days

The 51-year-old actress took to her Instagram account on Thursday, January 15, dipping her toes in the viral social media trend of posting pictures from the year 2016.

The post featured Eva's throwback snap while she was pregnant with her second child.

In the black-and-white photo, she can be seen sitting on the stairs, beaming smile, while carrying multiple blankets on her lap.

"2016 — I was pregnant. This is me hiding my belly," she texted over the image.

She also included her post-pregnancy snaps in the carousel of her first "post-baby" photoshoot.

"2016 — I was hiding my second pregnancy from the public, made some pretty cool biz moves, and heartbreakingly, my brother John passed," Eva penned down in the caption.

"Thank God my youngest was born and saved the family," she added with a heart emoji.

It is pertinent to mention that Eva is a mom to two daughters, Esmeralda Amada, 10 and Amada Lee, 9, whom she shares with ex husband Ryan Gosling.

In a 2024 appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show, the Hitch actress opened up about her motherhood experience.

"I felt a little lost when I had kids, in the sense where I was like, I don't really know how to do that job and be other people. What was it for you, may I ask?" Drew asked Eva.

"Yeah, I felt, I actually didn't feel lost. I felt very clear, but then I felt lost, if that makes sense. Then, when it was like the cliché of, ok, well, who am I now after the kids can survive on their own?" Eva replied.

"I mean, they're only 8 and 10, but you know what I mean? They don't need me every second. It's a little different. But I love talking to my girls about anything, so I feel very fulfilled," the doting mom added.