Blake Lively strengthens legal team ahead of Justin Baldoni trial

Blake Lively strengthens legal team ahead of Baldoni trial

Blake Lively has hired a new member to her legal team, high-profile attorney Sigrid McCawley, amid the ongoing lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

McCawley, who has advocated for Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, will deal with media and public communications for Lively's crucial matters linked to the case, via People.

"It is a privilege to get to work with Blake Lively’s world class legal team on a case that at its core is about a woman who was subjected to a hostile work environment and is being attacked for standing up to protect herself and other female co-workers," the attorney told the outlet.

Lively's legal fight has already been overseen by attorneys Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson for months.

The attorneys expressed their excitement for the new team member, "We are thrilled that Sigrid has joined Blake’s legal team in this important role, handling our public-facing communications. We recruited Sigrid based on her many years of work speaking truth to power, including her courageous representation of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, and have no doubt her experience will serve the team well."

McCawley's previous work includes representing survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Her work has helped in exposing Epstein's abuse network, leading to several settlements and criminal cases.

Notably, Lively’s publicist, Leslie Sloane, was also represented by McCawley who was countersued by Baldoni. The case was later dismissed by the court in June 2025.

It is pertinent to mention that Lively has sued Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios, and others, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation, claims he denies. Baldoni’s countersuit accusing Lively and Ryan Reynolds of defamation and extortion was dismissed. The case is scheduled to go to trial in May 2026.