'Back to school!': Palace shares details of Princess Anne's latest engagements
Royal family's Instagram account also shared multiple pictures of the Princess Royal
Buckingham Palace on Friday released details of the royal engagements undertaken by Princess Anne this week.
According to a statement, "The Princess Royal opened the South Coast Institute of Technology’s ‘SMART Centre’ in Southampton. In a partnership between Southampton Solent University, the University of Portsmouth, four colleges and local businesses, the centre looks to equip students with knowledge and practical skills."
The statement also accompanied multiple pictures of King Charles's sister meeting students and the staff.
It added, "Her Royal Highness also officially opened University of Gloucestershire’s new City Campus. The entirely renovated building, at the heart of Gloucester City, will serve as a hub for teaching and community services."
