Harry Styles’ new album earns subtle nod from Zoe Kravitz’s dad

Harry Styles received the seal of approval from his girlfriend Zoe Kravits' father, Lenny, on the announcement of his fourth studio album.

The One Direction alum is making his musical comeback after four years with a new LP- Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally- set to release on March 6.

On January 14, Harry announced the news of his upcoming project on his official Instagram account and Lenny rushed to react to the post.

The 61-year-old singer showed support to Harry by commenting under his post with a heart and fist emoji.

As reported previously, Zoe's father is happy about their relationship and told his friends that the couple is a "great match."

Harry and Zoe, who first sparked romance rumors in September 2024, are "really make each other happy and have an easy-going relationship, like best friends who are dating," a source told US Weekly.

The insider continued, "Zoë has maintained a lot of independence, Her family would joke that one of the reasons men would fall in love with her was because she kept an air of mystery and distance. With Harry, she is operating differently."

"She's spent the past few months travelling with him and is content by his side as he works on his album. She is really enjoying herself and this moment with him. She loves creating and loves the process, and he loves having her there with him."